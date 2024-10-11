N Cape, North West issue raw water warning amid cholera bacteria

The Department of Water and Sanitation has warned communities and water users along the Harts and Vaal Rivers in North West and Northern Cape to be careful when using raw, or untreated water from the rivers.

The warning comes after a routine raw water sampling in September from five sites. These include Wentzel Dam, Schweizer Reneke, Christiana, Barkley West Caravan Park and Douglas weir. The samples indicated the presence of cholera.

“Communities are advised not to drink or come into contact with the raw water from the rivers. Follow up sampling on the river is in process and will indicate extent and area of caution,” the department said.

Chlorination of water

It said communities under identified district municipalities have been urged to take extra care. These are the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mopati, Francis Baard and Pixley ka Seme District Municipalities. All the water services authorities in the area have also been requested to take extra care. This in the water treatment process, disinfection and chlorination of the water.

The chlorination of water is effective in safeguarding water from the risk of cholera.

The department said other municipalities treat water from the rivers to ensure it is safe for consumption. These are Naledi, Greater Taung and Leekwa Teemane. Also Magareng, Dikgatlong Sol Plaatje, Siyacuma and Phokwane Municipalities.

“Water is tested to ensure safe drinking water [and] water not meeting the required standard would not be supplied for drinking and domestic use. The Vaal River is a ‘workhorse river’. It serves the Gauteng, Free State, Northwest and Northern Cape provinces. And it is also supplying water to various users for domestic, industrial, mine and agricultural use. [These] contribute to nutrients in the river.

“All possible pollution sources from Bloemhof Dam to Douglas are considered. Specifically from the discharge of wastewater treatment works. The required compliance monitoring and enforcement activities will continue. This to ensure compliance,” the department said.

The department reiterated that rivers are not suitable for human consumption. These include dams and streams containing raw or untreated water.

Avoid consuming untreated water from dams, rivers etc

“We therefore urge members of the public to avoid consuming untreated water sourced from such water bodies unless it is first disinfected. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has also set out guidelines that should be followed regarding safe drinking water.

“The municipalities are encouraged to instruct water users to boil their water for drinking purposes as extra safety precaution where the results from the laboratory or operational monitoring may indicate a risk,” the department said.

SAnews.gov.za



Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content