War erupts over Siwelele trademark as businessman Eddie Modise claims ownership

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie is accused of abusing his position as minister by Free State businessman Eddie Modise, who owns the naming rights to Bloemfontein Celtic.

This week, McKenzie’s son Calvin Le John was awarded the rights to purchase the franchise of Betway Premiership SuperSport United, pending approval by the PSL executive committee.

They have renamed the club Siwelele Football Club.

This has created confusion and a sense of chaos in the football-mad city of Bloemfontein.

The club’s passionate fans are now at a crossroads, and they say that they do not know which is the real Phunya Sele Sele.

Siwelele and Phunya Sele Sele have always been a part and parcel of Bloemfontein Celtic.

Modise acquired the naming rights (Bloemfontein Celtic) from Max Tshabalala, the former Celtic owner, who sold the status of the club to Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize. She later renamed the club Royal AM.

It is reported that Modise spent in the region of R5-million for the name.

Modise also mentioned that his initial plan was to get a club in the national first division and get it promoted to the Betway Premiership. But he says that he was always willing to negotiate with potential suitors.

“Siwelele is a registered intellectual property of Bloemfontein Celtic. If people doubt my legitimacy over the trademark ownership, they can check with Cipro. I am the owner 100%,” Modise told Sunday World.

“Together with the honourable minister, we had a common goal but not a common mission, but it seems they had their own mission and plan, and they did not need me. He knows I have the rights, and he has my details – in this instance, he is the Goliath and I am the David.

“I am shocked and disappointed. Maybe he is using his position as the minister, but the goal was to give the people of the province a soccer club.

“Time will tell, but for now, I am consulting with my legal team and the supporters about the way forward,” Modise said.

In response McKenzie said: “I have met liars in jail but this guy is the biggest liar ever.

“I’m just happy that there is a team in the Free State. Limpopo has three teams in the PSL, he should buy a team and Free State can also have three teams as well. I deny all his lies,” added McKenzie.

Celtic’s staunch supporters Botha Msila and Pule Mabena said that they are still confused and will seek clarity with all the concerned parties.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori confirmed the sale via a statement on Friday: “SuperSport International would like to confirm the sale of its Premier Soccer League club, SuperSport Uni-ted, to Siwelele Football Club.”

Supersport CEO Rendani Ramovha said the sale of the club comes as a strategic shift to allow them to remain the biggest broadcaster in Africa and a leading global competitor.

