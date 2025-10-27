War rocks Nehawu over ‘cooked’ treasury job

A major rift has erupted within the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in Mpumalanga, where a branch has clashed with the provincial leadership over the appointment of union chairperson Sidumo Bethuel Masilela to a senior post in the Mpumalanga Provincial Treasury.

Nehawu, one of South Africa’s largest public-sector unions representing teachers, nurses, social workers and government administrators, is facing a deep internal fallout, which has pitted provincial structures against each other.

The dispute stems from Masilela’s appointment as deputy director: planning, a position the treasury branch insists he did not qualify for.

The initial complaint was lodged on July 3, shortly after interviews were conducted, while Masilela’s appointment was finalised and took effect on October 1.

In a complaint sent to head of department Gugu Mashiteng and later escalated to finance MEC Bonakele Majuba, the branch accused the department of flouting recruitment rules, alleging that Masilela lacked the minimum three years of functional experience in public service policy and planning required for the post.

The complaint described the process as “an abuse of institutional integrity”, saying it “betrayed the very workers Nehawu claims to defend”.

After months without formal feedback, the matter was escalated to the MEC, who acknowledged receipt.

Sunday World has seen an official letter dated October 3, 2025, from Majuba, addressed to Nehawu branch secretary JK Sithole, with copies to provincial secretary Welcome Mnisi and Mashiteng.

In the letter, Majuba confirms reviewing the correspondence between the branch, the provincial secretary, and treasury management. He advises the branch to “direct its escalation to the Nehawu provincial executive committee to handle the matter further. The letter confirms that both the MEC and union leadership were formally notified of the dispute.

However, in his written response to Sunday World, provincial secretary, Mnisi, denied the provincial office was aware of any formal complaint lodged by the treasury branch.

“There is no formal complaint or dispute received from the branch executive committee to the provincial office bearers.

“The Department of Provincial Treasury can account about individual applicants in terms of meeting the minimum requirements,” Mnisi said.

“The role of organised labour is to observe during the recruitment processes.”

He also stated that Nehawu had participated in all treasury recruitment processes, and that the union can assign or withdraw its representatives as it deems necessary.

Sunday World has also seen a letter dated October 23, authored by Mnisi to the provincial treasury branch executive committee based in the Office of the Premier, asking the branch to confirm its knowledge of allegations raised through a media enquiry and the authenticity of the contents.

The enquiry, according to those who shared the letter, was an attempt to catch whistleblowers who have risked everything to expose the rift within the union.

The Mpumalanga Provincial Treasury says the appointment of its new Deputy Director for Planning was done “in full compliance with established public service regulations and principles of fairness and transparency.”

Spokesperson Letshela Jonas said the post was publicly advertised and that all shortlisted candidates “met the prescribed minimum requirements.”

“The final decision was based on a comprehensive evaluation of both interview performance and competency assessment outcomes,” Jonas added, noting there was “no pending investigation” when the appointment was finalised.

Responding to Sunday World, Masilela said he was “baffled” by the enquiry, describing the controversy as “fabricated unhappiness driven by narrow personal interests.”

He added that no one from Nehawu had raised the issue with him directly and insisted he met all the requirements for the post.

