Warrant of arrest issued for EFF’s Collen Sedibe over death threats

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Mpumalanga EFF leader Collen Sedibe.

Sedibe is alleged to have threatened the life of a service provider connected to a multimillion-rand education department contract. The warrant of arrest was issued by the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court’s domestic violence wing. It has however been stayed to only be executed if it is violated.

Sedibe, a member of the provincial legislature, briefly appeared in the court on Wednesday. He was instructed to return on June 4 to show cause why the interim order should not be made permanent.

Protection order obtained

The politician found himself on the wrong side of the law when businessman Sifiso Makhanye obtained a protection order against him on February 7.

Last November, Makhanye’s company, Emalangeni Technology, became embroiled in a verbal clash between Sedibe and education MEC Cathy Dlamini.

During an EFF press conference in Mbombela later, Sedibe accused Makhanye of providing a house and a car to Dlamini in exchange for lucrative contracts.

Makhanye’s company has been contracted to provide hardware technology solutions and internet connectivity to schools in Mpumalanga.

Sedibe claims pay-to-play deal includes MEC

“It is also a well-known fact that Miss CL Dlamini wanted to have Emalangeni appointed because the company’s director provided her with a house to stay in Nelspruit, hired her a car and covered her hotel accommodation [costs] during the premiership interviews at Luthuli House,” alleged Sedibe in November.

“This evidence is also available at our disposal and will be presented in court to substantiate our case.”

In response, Dlamini stated that Sedibe was fabricating stories. He alleged this was to force the department to appoint Sedibe’s associates to key contracts, including the one Makhanye’s company was awarded.

State capture attempt

“These allegations come on the back of my constant resistance to state capture by an opposition party leader masquerading as a middleman for certain business interests,” Dlamini told the media.

“I will not allow opposition party leaders to dictate the day-to-day running of government for their personal gain outside the legal frameworks as enshrined in our constitution.”

Following the public spat, in February, Makhanye approached the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court for a protection order against the threats and intimidation he attributed to Sedibe.

Threatening WhatsApp messages

In his complaint, Makhanye alleged that Sedibe sent him threatening WhatsApp messages from a number linked to the EFF leader.

“Collen Sedibe sent me WhatsApp messages threatening that he will show me on Wednesday, 05/02/2025. He further informed me that they are watching me and every movement I make,” the complainant stated. “On Thursday, they sent another WhatsApp and said I will die. I do not know this guy. I am now fearing for my life.”

He included that, while en route to file the protection order application, he noticed a car following him. He also said at the same he a private number called him but nobody spoke when he answered it.

Makhanye says he fears for his family

“I am now scared for my family’s safety and my children. I fetched them earlier and kept them in a safe place,” he said.

The interim order bars Sedibe from visiting Makhanye’s residence and offices in Mbombela. It also enjoins him to refrain from threatening or intimidating the Makhanye.

When Sunday World contacted Makhanye’s attorney, France Baloyi, he confirmed that Sedibe was in court in relation to his client.

“The respondent appeared in respect of the interim protection order awarded to my client. Applications for a protection order are civil in nature. They only become criminal if violated,” Baloyi said.

The interim protection order further warned that a warrant of arrest has been issued for Sedibe, should he not present himself in court as scheduled.

Sedibe was in court

Though Sedibe confirmed that he had appeared in court, he emphasised that this was just a “domestic court”.

“I was not arrested or charged. I was just called and given a summons and a court date. ⁠I was not charged criminally; it’s a complaint about harassment,” he said.

He declined to comment further.

Mpumalanga education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said this was a private matter hence would not comment.

“I’m sure you will respect that the department and the MEC have no comment on this issue because they are not the ones in court.”

