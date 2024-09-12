Was tender rivalry behind massacre of seven family members?

KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi believes that the murder of seven family members in Hlokozi in the Highflats was an orchestrated assassination.

Mkhwanazi explained that the manner in which the victims were killed pointed to a planned hit, saying a preliminary investigation uncovered that some of the victims were shot dead while lying on the floor, execution-style.

“We’re convinced as police that it was an execution,” said Mkhwanazi.

“The killings were planned. They were also well organised. Some of the victims were shot in the head while lying on the floor.”

Following the harrowing murder on Wednesday night, Mkhwanazi and provincial premier Thami Ntuli visited the Khambule family homestead on Thursday to offer consolation.

Killed while watching TV

Unknown assassins armed to the teeth are said to have stormed the Khambule homestead at about 8pm and started shooting at random.

Unaware that disaster would soon befall them, the victims were ambushed while enjoying a TV show in the lounge.

Three of the victims were minors; the mother of the homestead was the oldest at 55 years old, and the youngest was five years old, according to Mkhwanazi.

“Twenty-five bullets were used [in the massacre], while 18 cartridges were also discovered on the scene,” he said.

It has also come to light that a family dispute may have been the catalyst for the horrific murder.

However, the preliminary investigation by the police also suggests that tender rivalry may have been the motivation for the murders.

Premier offers condolences

Ntuli, who broke down in tears while visiting the family, advised the police to look everywhere and find the offenders so they can be held accountable for their actions.

“It’s an unexplainable barbaric act that should not go unpunished. The provincial government will be assisting the family to arrange for the funeral,” said Ntuli.

He went on to say that the family has expressed concern that the murderers may return and take out the remaining members of the family.

“We will talk to the police commissioner to see how police can assist,” said the premier.

A highly trained police task team has also been assembled to track down the perpetrators.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content