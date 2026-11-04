WATCH | Actress Anazi Ngcobo slams IEC after allegedly being unable to vote

South African actress and podcaster Anazi Ngcobo has expressed outrage at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) after allegedly discovering that her voter registration details had been changed, leaving her unable to vote at the station she has reportedly used throughout her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anazi Ngcobo (@anazi_ngcobo)

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Ngcobo, who has appeared in productions such as Showmax’s Adulting, iThonga and Nyala O, took to social media to share her disappointing experience, questioning how her registration details could have changed without her knowledge or notification.

She began:

“I am so disappointed in the IEC. The voting system is rigged! These parties know what’s happening, they are aware of the system.”

Ngcobo explained that she had woken up early, eager to cast her vote, and had already joined the queue when the unexpected happened.

“As soon as I entered into the voting station and handed them my ID card I was met with a screen full of red flags and I was told that I’m not registered to vote in the same voting station I’ve been voting in my whole life. I live in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, how am I registered under the city of Tshwane? I have never lived in Pretoria nor have I ever registered for anything there.”

The actress said the experience left her both disappointed and angry, particularly because of what being unable to vote meant to her and the community she represents.

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“I was disappointed and angry because I feel as though I have failed the people in my community and it makes me look like an irresponsible citizen.”

However, one of her biggest concerns was discovering that her voter registration details allegedly reflected Pretoria, a district she says she has never registered in.

“If my details were changed why was I not notified by the IEC??? How am I registered to vote in Pretoria when I’ve never registered for anything in that district in my life? I cannot express how livid I am right now,” she added.

READ: IEC pushes voter registration ahead of November polls

‘I feel cheated’

Ngcobo did not mince her words when describing how the incident made her feel, saying she felt cheated and believed her democratic right had effectively been taken away.

“I feel cheated because my vote has been stolen and there should be consequences for these failings. These elections are so important and this is what happens?”

She further expressed frustration that there appeared to be no immediate solution to the problem, leaving her unable to correct the situation and participate in the voting process that day.

“I hope this video reaches the relevant authorities because the system has failed and there is no correcting it today.”

READ MORE: Gauteng’s future depends on our young voters

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