Watch: Amanda du Pont says Jub Jub raped her

Johannesburg – Amanda du Pont posted an emotional video on her Instagram account this evening claiming that Jub Jub raped her for two years.

She said that although she was in a relationship with Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, he didn’t “smash” her, but rather abused and raped her multiple times.

She also said she didn’t leave because of jealousy issues regarding Kelly Khumalo.

But because he had tried to kill her and that when she tried to open up a case at the police station, she was told to go home and think about it.

Du Pont, who is now married, also lashed out MacG, who featured the Uyajola 99 presenter on his show this week.

“I was raped, physically and emotionally abused for two years by Jub Jub. The only thing I did wrong was keep quiet. But that ends here I will not be publicly ridiculed by this criminal. Him and Mac G saw it fit to drag my name on their podcast for clout at the cost of amplifying a Gender Based Violence Case. Any Attorney that can help me with a cease and decease letter or help with dealing with this man legally, please reach out. So that he can keep my name out his mouth. Not because I can’t afford it but because I want to make this a public fight. The fight is bigger than me. Dedicated to the woman who never make it out and end up dead,” she said.

