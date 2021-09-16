Watch: Amapiano singer, Boohle, discredits Cassper on hit song, Siyathanda

Johannesburg – In a recent interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, amapiano artist, Boohle revealed that the hit song, Siyathanda by Cassper Nyovest where she was featured alongside Abidoza was not written by him.

She mentioned that he only wrote his verse and that is it.

She added that even for the verse that he wrote, she was not even there at the time.

Nyovest who recently entered the amapiano scene has been giving his fans snippets of the song through videos on his Twitter page before officially releasing it on the 16th of July, this year.

Many were excited about the song and it has since been well received.

He is currently on tour in London with many other amapiano artists such as Kamo Mphela and DBN Gogo and the song seems to be a hit worldwide.

The music video for the song which was released two months ago is currently sitting on seven million views on YouTube which proves that people love the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

The interview with Mac G raised a lot of speculation amongst fans and some people felt as though Boohle should not have commented on the question asked.

Mac G mentioned that the verse was not needed and that the song sounded like Boohle was the one featuring Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper commented on the clip of the interview that was posted on Twitter stating that he is very disappointed and will not explain anything regarding how the song came about.

He continued to add that despite what was said, he has not lost love for the vocalist and wished her nothing but the best.

View his statement below:

This is so disappointing and I've watched it a few times. I won't even explain anything about how this song was written but I got sooo much love for Boohle man. One of the most gentle of souls I've met and we made magic together. May God bless her, May she make many more hits. https://t.co/d24IcNRt6O — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 16, 2021

There were many mixed reactions to what was said although many stood behind Boohle and agreed with Mac G by saying that she is the one that made the song famous and that she had the right, to tell her side of the story.

Although some feel like she had the right, to speak her mind, some feel like she may have ruined her possibilities of working with Nyovest in the future.

Since the interview, Boohle, has not commented on the statement that she made.

You're safe boohle. Don't give away any credit for your work queen. You did nothing wrong. MacG makes good interviews she.. the questions that break power chains. Now we know that you're a writer and a good one. Go on GIIIIRL!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dWdyLVsZeZ — 🔥🇿🇦FREEPHILA🇿🇦🔥 (@PhilaMadlingozi) September 16, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Lesego Mokhothu