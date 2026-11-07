WATCH | ‘Arrest everyone!’ – KZN man blames election defeat for his drunk-driving arrest

A KwaZulu-Natal motorist apparently took his political party’s defeat in Wednesday’s local government elections so badly that he allegedly drowned his sorrows in alcohol, only to end up in the hands of traffic officers, begging for them to arrest those celebrating victory.

KZN motorist is seen crying after blaming his drunk-driving arrest on his political party’s election defeat . 🎥Tshwarelo eseng Mogakane https://t.co/gMy8FXcKld — Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) November 7, 2026 Advertisement

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The devastated voter reportedly broke down in uncontrollable tears after being arrested for drunk driving in Greytown, under the Umvoti Local Municipality.

But instead of disputing his arrest, he blamed his drinking on the disappointing performance of his political party at the polls.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma revealed the unusual encounter in a statement on Saturday.

Duma said:

“He cited the loss of his political party in the local government elections as the main reason for his drinking and driving behaviour.”

The MEC did not identify the heartbroken motorist’s political party, leaving South Africans guessing whose electoral defeat had driven him from the ballot box to the bottle.

Winners celebrate, losers commiserate

The motorist apparently believed traffic officers were being unfair by arresting him while other motorists were also drinking, although for entirely different political reasons.

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“He also pleaded with the officers saying he should not be the only one singled out as there were other motorists who were drinking in celebration of the victory of their political parties whilst others like him were drinking to cope with disappointment,” Duma said.

In an extraordinary twist, the motorist even encouraged officers to intensify their roadblock operations.

The arrest formed part of the province’s #NenzaniLaEzweni road safety campaign, which has already resulted in more than 7,110 drunk-driving arrests.

Others arrested in Umvoti included a police warrant officer, taxi driver, truck driver, pensioner, administrative clerk and two unemployed people.

Duma warned that traffic officers would intensify operations ahead of the festive season.

The motorist’s political allegiance remains a mystery, particularly as no party secured an outright majority in Umvoti. The IFP emerged with nine seats, followed by the ANC and MK Party with eight each, while the ABC and DA secured one apiece.

With coalition negotiations set to determine who governs the municipality, it remains anybody’s guess which party’s electoral fortunes drove the unidentified motorist to tears and, allegedly, to the bottle.

For the unidentified motorist, however, the elections have apparently delivered a double defeat: his party lost at the polls, and he lost his freedom, at least temporarily, on the road.