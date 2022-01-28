Watch: Ayanda Thabethe reveals her pregnancy

Johannesburg – TV personality Ayanda Thabethe has been keeping a little secret and it is finally out of the bag.

The beautiful TV presenter has announced that she is expecting her first bundle of joy.

Multiple sources close to Ayanda have confirmed that the Celebrity Game show presenter is in her second trimester and she is beaming with joy.

Ayanda snatched Mozambiques’s most eligible bachelor known to us as Peter and they been going strong for a while.

According to sources who spoke to Sunday World, her wealthy man has been doing nothing but spoiling her with lavish gifts ranging from Rolex, Cartier, an Audi R8 and many expensive designer handbags.

Watch the pregnancy reveal video that Ayanda posted on to Instagram on Friday below:

“Ayanda is living her best life, she flies on a private jet, she is allowed to go on on holidays with her friends and family because she has a private jet is at her disposal,” the source told Sunday World.

Sunday World has also learned that her Prince Charming even bought her a new home to celebrate the gift of life.

According to another source judging by their love, he is likely to ask her for her hand in marriage soon.

