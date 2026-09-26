News

WATCH | China’s market importance to US tech giants

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News

When U.S. President Donald Trump visited Beijing, President Xi Jinping and many of China’s top officials attended the state dinner. However, President Xi’s visit drew some of the wealthiest and most powerful U.S. businessmen, all vying for China’s massive market. The former Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China, Jeff Moon, explains.

  • U.S. President Donald Trump visited Beijing and was hosted at a state dinner attended by President Xi Jinping and many of China's top officials.
  • President Xi Jinping's visit to the U.S. attracted some of the wealthiest and most powerful American businessmen.
  • These U.S. businessmen were competing for access to China's massive market.
  • Jeff Moon, former Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China, provided an explanation of the situation.
  • The article highlights the significance of high-level political and business engagements between the U.S. and China.
🎧 Listen to this article

When U.S. President Donald Trump visited Beijing, President Xi Jinping and many of China's top officials attended the state dinner. However, President Xi's visit drew some of the wealthiest and most powerful U.S. businessmen, all vying for China's massive market. The former Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China, Jeff Moon, explains.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.