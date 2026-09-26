WATCH | China’s market importance to US tech giants

When U.S. President Donald Trump visited Beijing, President Xi Jinping and many of China’s top officials attended the state dinner. However, President Xi’s visit drew some of the wealthiest and most powerful U.S. businessmen, all vying for China’s massive market. The former Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China, Jeff Moon, explains.
- U.S. President Donald Trump visited Beijing and was hosted at a state dinner attended by President Xi Jinping and many of China's top officials.
- President Xi Jinping's visit to the U.S. attracted some of the wealthiest and most powerful American businessmen.
- These U.S. businessmen were competing for access to China's massive market.
- Jeff Moon, former Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China, provided an explanation of the situation.
- The article highlights the significance of high-level political and business engagements between the U.S. and China.
When U.S. President Donald Trump visited Beijing, President Xi Jinping and many of China's top officials attended the state dinner. However, President Xi's visit drew some of the wealthiest and most powerful U.S. businessmen, all vying for China's massive market. The former Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China, Jeff Moon, explains.