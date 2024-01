The commission of inquiry that was set up to probe Marshalltown building fire is continuing on Friday.

The fire incident claimed the lives of 77 people and left 88 injured, broke our in the Usindiso building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg. It occurred in the early hours of August 31 last year.

The commission is chaired by retired Constitutional Court judge Sisi Khampepe.

