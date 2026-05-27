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Watch | Cyril Ramaphosa hosts Bafana Bafana team Fifa World Cup send-off dinner

By Sunday World
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Ramaphosa addresses Cape Town investment conference
President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting a FIFA 2026 World Cup send-off dinner for the senior South African men’s national soccer team.

At the gala dinner Bafana coach Hugo Broos will announce the 26-men squad at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

Bafana will play in the tournament’s opening match against Mexico at the Aztech Stadium on June 11, a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener at the FNB Stadium which ended in a 1-1 draw.


They will then fly to the US for their second engagement against Czechia seven days before wrapping their group stage against South Korea in Monterrey in Mexico.

The campaign has been long and arduous for Broos and his chargers after undergoing a hectic qualifying campaign.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting a FIFA 2026 World Cup send-off dinner for the senior South African men's national soccer team.

At the gala dinner Bafana coach Hugo Broos will announce the 26-men squad at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

Bafana will play in the tournament’s opening match against Mexico at the Aztech Stadium on June 11, a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener at the FNB Stadium which ended in a 1-1 draw.

They will then fly to the US for their second engagement against Czechia seven days before wrapping their group stage against South Korea in Monterrey in Mexico.


The campaign has been long and arduous for Broos and his chargers after undergoing a hectic qualifying campaign.

WATCH:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsp8Ga00tJo

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