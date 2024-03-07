WATCH | eThekwini ANC official nabbed for driving ‘unlicensed’ car

ANC eThekwini regional secretary Bongumusa Nciki and his bodyguard, Ivan Khoza, have been released on bail after they were arrested for driving an allegedly unlicensed vehicle.

They were each released on R5 000 bail after appearing at the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The pair is charged with reckless driving, disregarding a road traffic signal, and operating an unlicensed vehicle.

“The state is alleging that the men were driving along Lighthouse Road in Umhlanga on March 6 2024, when they committed the offences,” according to Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“The case was remanded to April 10 for further investigation.”

Undisclosed sum of money found

Nciki is a known ally of former eThekwini metro mayor Zandile Gumede, who is currently facing corruption charges.

Gumede is accused of being the key mover in looting more than R200-million from the Durban solid waste department through corrupt tender practices.

The state alleges that Gumede instructed the awarding of refuse collection contracts to handpicked companies.

Earlier, two law-enforcement sources, who alerted Sunday World to the arrests, alleged that Nciki and his bodyguard were found with an undisclosed sum of money in their car.

The sources alleged that the cash was stashed in a bag. However, Sunday World could not verify the allegations.

Nciki is a former ANC eThekwini youth league leader. He was elected to the top five leadership structures of the region in April 2022, together with Gumede.

Recently, he was called to answer when it emerged that staff members assigned to the eThekwini ANC regional office went for months without being paid.

In some instances, it was revealed, some would often get half their salaries, while others were given grocery vouchers.

ANC awaits official report

When approached for comment, ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, said the party will not comment until it has received an official report from the region.

“We will be in a position to say something once we receive an official report from the ANC eThekwini region,” Mtolo said.

The DA in the province, on the other hand, explained that while the party will be watching the case closely, the NPA should be given space to conduct its investigation.

“Although we are not entirely surprised at these developments, we plead that the NPA be allowed to do its work unhindered or under undue political pressure,” said DA’s KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Chris Pappas.

