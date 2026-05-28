Watch | Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane appear in court for extortion

Taxi boss Madoda Johannes “Joe Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his three co-accused are appearing in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga.

This comes after they handed themselves over to police for processing on Wednesday morning ahead of their court appearance.

The development comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) re-enrolled the extortion and money laundering case that was dramatically struck off the roll by the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court earlier this month.

Sibanyoni is appearing alongside Pretoria taxi boss Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane, Phillmon Makhaya Msiza and Mvimba Daniel Masilela.

The quartet faces charges of extortion and two counts of money laundering. Prosecutors allege that between 2022 and 2025 they forced a mining tycoon in Mpumalanga’s Nkangala district to pay more than R2.2-million in protection fees while threatening to shut down his business operations if he failed to comply.

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