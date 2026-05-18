Watch | Joe Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane in court for ‘R2m extortion case

Taxi tycoon and socialite Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, 60, alongside his co-accused Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane, a flamboyant figure known for his luxury lifestyle, flashy fashion and love for expensive cars. The other two co-accused in the matter, relating to an extortion case involving a mining mogul, are Phillmon Makhaya Msiza and Mvimba Daniel Masilela.
WATCH:
- Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni, a 60-year-old taxi tycoon and socialite, is implicated in an extortion case involving a mining mogul.
- Co-accused include Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane, known for his luxurious and flashy lifestyle.
- Two other suspects are Phillmon Makhaya Msiza and Mvimba Daniel Masilela.
- The case centers around allegations of extortion targeting a prominent mining industry figure.
- Further details and coverage are available through the SW YouTube Channel video linked in the article.
Taxi tycoon and socialite Joe "Ferrari"
WATCH:
https://www.youtube.com/live/sU5kbXPBPtg?si=ifMLRNLNxEdxCoJx