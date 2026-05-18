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Watch | Joe Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane in court for ‘R2m extortion case

By Mpho Sibanyoni
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Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni is appearing in court today for his bail application.

Taxi tycoon and socialite Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, 60, alongside his co-accused Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane, a flamboyant figure known for his luxury lifestyle, flashy fashion and love for expensive cars. The other two co-accused in the matter, relating to an extortion case involving a mining mogul, are Phillmon Makhaya Msiza and Mvimba Daniel Masilela.

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  • Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni, a 60-year-old taxi tycoon and socialite, is implicated in an extortion case involving a mining mogul.
  • Co-accused include Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane, known for his luxurious and flashy lifestyle.
  • Two other suspects are Phillmon Makhaya Msiza and Mvimba Daniel Masilela.
  • The case centers around allegations of extortion targeting a prominent mining industry figure.
  • Further details and coverage are available through the SW YouTube Channel video linked in the article.
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Taxi tycoon and socialite Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni, 60, alongside his co-accused Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane, a flamboyant figure known for his luxury lifestyle, flashy fashion and love for expensive cars. The other two co-accused in the matter, relating to an extortion case involving a mining mogul, are Phillmon Makhaya Msiza and Mvimba Daniel Masilela.

WATCH:

https://www.youtube.com/live/sU5kbXPBPtg?si=ifMLRNLNxEdxCoJx

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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