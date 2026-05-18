Watch | Joe Sibanyoni, Bafana Sindane in court for ‘R2m extortion case

Taxi tycoon and socialite Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, 60, alongside his co-accused Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane, a flamboyant figure known for his luxury lifestyle, flashy fashion and love for expensive cars. The other two co-accused in the matter, relating to an extortion case involving a mining mogul, are Phillmon Makhaya Msiza and Mvimba Daniel Masilela.

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