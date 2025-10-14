WATCH: KwaZulu-Natal magistrates kick off lunchtime pickets over pay

A group of magistrates in KwaZulu-Natal has started engaging in lunchtime pickets in order to highlight their poor pay plight and working conditions over the years.

The first picket was held outside the Durban magistrate’s court, where the magistrates, in their full bench robes, waved placards along the busy Somtseu Road.

Another one was supposed to take place in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, but it appears that it did not take place as planned.

According to a plan of action by the group of magistrates, which was obtained by the Sunday World, they aim to achieve judicial independence for the magistracy, in particular to fight against systematic discrimination of magistrates and exclusions in the judicial structure.

Aim to achieve dream of single judiciary

They also want to advocate and realise the dream of a single judiciary in our lifetime and, most importantly, to have the major remuneration review implemented immediately.

“It is well-documented history that magistrates have been from pillar to post to be included entirely in the judicial structure; all attempts have failed. It is well-documented history that the calls for the implementation of a remuneration overhaul/major review have failed.

“All preferred avenues having been visited and not yielding results, one last avenue remains open for magistrates, and this avenue can be found in Sec 17 of the Constitution read with the relevant sections of obligations in the Constitution, cited above,” reads the plan of action document adopted by the magistrates.

Furthermore, the plan of action advocates for sustained pickets until the desired results are achieved; if not, more drastic actions will be taken.

“The above plan of action shall be repeated over a time to be determined by the IMA group. The POA (plan of action) is designed to allow those responsible an opportunity to act, failing which more drastic measures shall be employed.”

