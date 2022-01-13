Watch: Lillian Dube jealous of Moshe Ndiki’s groupie moments

Johannesburg- Media Personality Moshe Ndiki recently took veteran actress Lillian Dube out for a lunch date but Lillian was not pleased with Moshe’s groupie moments.

In the video shared by Moshe, Lillian can be seen complaining about how everyone keeps greeting Moshe and asking to take pictures with him and not her.

Moshe then tells her that people don’t know her, but she responds and asks how people don’t know her as she has been on our television screens for the longest time.

“Out for lunch with @lillian.dube and she’s jealous cause everyone keeps greeting me and wants to take pictures with me and not her,” he wrote.

