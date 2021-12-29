REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

WATCH: Makhadzi says Babes Wodumo traumatized her

By Coceka Magubeni
Instagram post: Makhadzi

Johannesburg- Dancer and musician, Makhadzi has finally broken her silence on allegations that she has had a relationship with Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane’s husband, Mandla Maphumulo also known as Mampintsha.

This comes after Babes Wodumo’s live Instagram video where she was throwing insults at an artist she referred to as Venda, threw themselves at her husband while they had a studio session trended on social media.

Watch Babes Wodumo’s video below:

Makhadzi went live on her facebook account and addressed the matter, saying she cannot allow another person to tarnish her name.

“Imagine someone accusing you of having an affair with her man, a lie. I also have a boyfriend, I have a family as well, all I want to say to Babes Wodumo is, I respect you, I respected you even before because you made it in the industry before myself. I came into your studio, and you treated me bad, you traumatized me with your behavior, fighting with your boyfriend. I almost waited for 5 hours for Mampintsha to put a verse, because Mampintsha was looking at me,” she said in the live video.

See tweeps react to Babes Wodumo’s video:

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha announce birth of their baby

