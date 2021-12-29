WATCH: Makhadzi says Babes Wodumo traumatized her

Johannesburg- Dancer and musician, Makhadzi has finally broken her silence on allegations that she has had a relationship with Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane’s husband, Mandla Maphumulo also known as Mampintsha.

This comes after Babes Wodumo’s live Instagram video where she was throwing insults at an artist she referred to as Venda, threw themselves at her husband while they had a studio session trended on social media.

Watch Babes Wodumo’s video below:

Babes Wodumo promises Makhadzi a beating. pic.twitter.com/N3hKrhyM5x — Musa Mathebula (@musamathebulaa) December 27, 2021

Makhadzi went live on her facebook account and addressed the matter, saying she cannot allow another person to tarnish her name.

“Imagine someone accusing you of having an affair with her man, a lie. I also have a boyfriend, I have a family as well, all I want to say to Babes Wodumo is, I respect you, I respected you even before because you made it in the industry before myself. I came into your studio, and you treated me bad, you traumatized me with your behavior, fighting with your boyfriend. I almost waited for 5 hours for Mampintsha to put a verse, because Mampintsha was looking at me,” she said in the live video.

Makhadzi's response : pic.twitter.com/e1ttCLQGtM — L U F U N O 🇿🇦 (@LufunoMphagi_SA) December 28, 2021

Imagine my boyfriend hearing that iam trending for onother man😂😂! . Just Because someone want to to pull a stunt by mentioning my name . But I forgave her already. And also replyed to satisfy her. Good bye 👋. Khavhavhasale vhatshiamba zwine vhafuna nne ndidovha ndikha fb namus — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) December 28, 2021

See tweeps react to Babes Wodumo’s video:

It’s so sad what’s become of Babes. Just a few years ago she was owning December. 💔 https://t.co/lTeNVPGjLD — Ms Party (@Olwee) December 28, 2021

Lol my brother this girl started clubbing when she was 14…dated Mampintsha when she was 15/16…that time her father is a pastor..ingwenya leh bafo — uGatsheni njalo loh🐘🐘🇿🇦 (@MuzieSndlovu) December 28, 2021

How did y’all conclude she is talking about Makadzi? — 6th Jan 🎂 (@Khumology) December 28, 2021

It’s a Whitney Houston kinda situation — Brown Skin Girl (@Skinlike_pearls) December 28, 2021

Impela ufuna ungcedo serious — WaggaWagga (@WaggaWa54378731) December 28, 2021

Who did she force herself into. Mampitsha and babes are not on Makhadzi's level currently — Thevillageboy (@nyembi_) December 28, 2021

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha announce birth of their baby

