Watch: MaMkhize welcomes new players to Royal AM bearing gifts

Johannesburg- Businesswoman and Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize affectionately known as MaMkhize has recently welcomed new players to her team, Royal AM.

MaMkhize welcomed her newly signed players bearing gifts but also showcased a new kit to the rest of the team ahead of the resumption of the DSTV Premiership.

Royal AM is known for their black and gold kit as well as their alternative white and gold strip, but it seems like they have a new addition to their kit gear.

Taking to social media MaMkhize shared the news of the new signings and also the new sky blue kit.

“Today marks the start of a new chapter @royalam_fc. We are excited to introduce and welcome our new signees. We look forward to a fruitful partnership and I personally can’t wait to see the energy these new boys will add to the team.”

“A big thank you to the players that have left the team and wanna wish them all the best on their new journey,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author