The funeral service of the late Mbongeni Isaac Ngema is currently taking place at the Durban ICC in KwaZulu-Natal. The acclaimed playwright and musician will receive a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two.

Ngema died in a car accident in Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape last week aged 66.

