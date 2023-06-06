Watch: Memorial service of Eusebius McKaiser

The memorial service for the late acclaimed broadcaster, author, journalist, and political commentator Eusebius McKaiser is currently taking place. McKaiser died suddenly last week after a suspected epileptic seizure.

The 44-year-old former Sunday World columnist was well-known for writing thought -provoking columns. His death was confirmed by his manager Jackie Strydom, who told the media that McKaiser was going about his day without any hint of illness.

Watch Below:

