Watch: Memorial service of Eusebius McKaiser

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Eusebius McKaiser
Eusebius McKaiser's work as a journalist, columnist and philosopher was to expose the rot found in the valley of death reflected as forms of injustice.

The memorial service for the late acclaimed broadcaster, author, journalist, and political commentator Eusebius McKaiser is currently taking place. McKaiser died suddenly last week after a suspected epileptic seizure.

The 44-year-old former Sunday World columnist was well-known for writing thought -provoking columns. His death was confirmed by his manager Jackie Strydom, who told the media that McKaiser was going about his day without any hint of illness.

Watch Below: 


