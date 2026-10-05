Watch: Nigeria kidnappings keep farmers from fields, threaten food security

Kidnappings in northern Nigeria are forcing farmers to abandon their fields, disrupting livelihoods and raising concerns over food security in Africa’s most populous country.

More than 80 people remain missing after two mass kidnappings in Niger and Zamfara states. In Niger, 47 farmers were abducted while harvesting peanuts, while at least 40 women were taken in neighbouring Zamfara state.

Kidnapping has become a major source of income for criminal groups in Nigeria, with armed groups raising nearly $6 million (R100m) in ransom payments between July 2025 and June 2026, according to findings cited in the report.

The kidnappings are also keeping farmers away from their fields, leaving crops unharvested and putting pressure on food supplies.

Security analyst Gbolahan Akinola said the situation had forced some farmers to stop farming, migrate or move their farms closer to communities, calling the impact on food security “devastating”.

Officials say rural communities remain vulnerable because of limited security presence, while the government says it is working to address insecurity.

Officials say about 50 000 police officers are being deployed to help fight crime and lawlessness.