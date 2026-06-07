Watch | Ramaphosa addresses nation on protests over undocumented migrants

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on Sunday evening, outlining government’s approach to undocumented migrants and responding to the recent surge in protests across the country.
The Presidency confirmed that the address will take place at 6pm from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
Ramaphosa’s address comes as anti-undocumented migrant organisations like March and March plan to stage a national shutdown on June 30.
Watch:
- President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday evening regarding the government's stance on undocumented migrants.
- The speech is scheduled for 6pm from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
- The address aims to respond to the recent rise in protests across South Africa.
- Anti-undocumented migrant groups, such as March and March, are planning a national shutdown on June 30.
- The government’s approach and response to migration-related protests will be a key focus of Ramaphosa’s speech.