Watch: Scandal! celebrates 4000th episode

Johannesburg- Scandal! today celebrates its 4000th episode since it has first aired on E.tv.

The 18th of January 2022 marks a very important day to the E.Tv soapie Scandal!

The focus is not on the contents of the 4000th episode but on celebrating that the show has reached this milestone.

Today we celebrate 4000 episodes of Scandals and ground-breaking television!!🥂 Happy 4000th episode everyone! ✨#etvscandal #etvscandal4000 pic.twitter.com/9iN1Ydb7gC — Scandal! (@etvScandal) January 18, 2022

Check the videos below from some old cast members:

For reaching 4000 episodes we have brought together some of the faces that have contributed to taking this daily drama to great heights. 🤗💃 #etvscandal #etvscandal4000 pic.twitter.com/rKY9WmsyQt — Scandal! (@etvScandal) January 18, 2022

