Watch: Scandal! celebrates 4000th episode

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Scandal! cast Photo: Supplied

Johannesburg- Scandal! today celebrates its 4000th episode since it has first aired on E.tv.

The 18th of January 2022 marks a very important day to the E.Tv soapie Scandal!

The focus is not on the contents of the 4000th episode but on celebrating that the show has reached this milestone.

Check the videos below from some old cast members:

