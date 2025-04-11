WATCH | Scores march to Thobela FM studios over Lenny T

“We want Lenny T! We want Lenny T!”

These were the chants when dozens of people gathered outside Thobela FM’s offices in Polokwane, Limpopo. The scene played out on Friday during a march to demand the return of popular Thobela FM presenter Lenny T.

In a 16-second video circulating on social media, dozens of people can be seen standing at the venue. Two of the people in the group were heard chanting: “We want Lenny T!”

Last week Sunday, Sunday World reported that Lenny T, real name Taemane Leonard Legodi, was barred by security guards from entering the station’s studios on Thursday. That was three days after signing a contract to be part of its new 2025-2026 on-air talent.

News that Legodi was prevented from entering Thobela FM studios was revealed by one of the station’s employees. One of the staff members who did not approve of the bad treatment meted out on the presenter.

The employee, who did not want to be named for fear of retribution, said Lenny T signed a contract last week Monday. The contract was to be part of the Sepedi radio station after sneezing at an offer from Capricorn FM. The latter has been chasing after his signature since January.

Barred by security from the premises

“He was supposed to have started on Tuesday (last week) to present the show Ditlalemeso on Thobela FM from 6am to 9am. But they did not call him. And when they did not call him [the next day, Tuesday and] even on Wednesday, he decided to go to the station’s studios on Thursday,” said the mole.

The tipster said when Legodi arrived at the studios, he slid up to the gate.

But the security guard who was standing at the gate blocked him. When he asked him why he was preventing him from entering the studios, the guard told him that he received instructions not to let him in. He was instructed to physically keep him out if he tried to force entry.

With a heavy heart, Legodi zipped out of the yard and drove home.

