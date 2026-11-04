WATCH | South African political leaders cast votes in 2026 local government elections

Political leaders from across South Africa’s political spectrum have begun casting their ballots in the 2026 Local Government Elections, with service delivery, municipal accountability and the future of the country’s major metros among the issues in focus.

African National Congress (ANC) President, Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote at Hyde Park High School in Johannesburg. After voting, he raised concerns about service delivery in the City of Johannesburg, particularly the non-collection of refuse and water cuts experienced by residents in the preceding week.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille also cast her ballot at Emmarentia Primary School in Ward 88. Her party is hoping to strengthen its position in Johannesburg, one of the country’s key electoral battlegrounds.

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DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille casts her vote at the Emerentia Primary School 🎥 Queenin Masuabi https://t.co/AERQAKEfiO — Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) November 4, 2026

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba voted at the Sandton Fire Station. He also spoke to Sunday World about his party’s vision and strategy should it secure the opportunity to govern Johannesburg.

Action SA Mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba shares the plans of the party for the City of Johannesburg and how confident he is to win these elections, he also mentions why is it important for the people of the Municipality of Johannesburg to vote 🎥 Bongane Mdakane https://t.co/i397ChGQdU — Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) November 4, 2026

The Economic Freedom Fighter’s Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng cast her ballot at George Lea Park in Ward 90, while EFF president, Julius Malema voted in Seshego, Limpopo.

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane cast his ballot with his family in Dobsonville, Johannesburg.

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane has voted with his family in Dobsonville Johannesburg https://t.co/hbiG339m4J — Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) November 4, 2026

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The DA’s Tshwane mayoral candidate, Cilliers Brink, cast his ballot at a voting station in Ward 85, while Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya voted at the Sammy Marks Museum voting station in Ward 15.

In KwaZulu-Natal, eThekwini Municipality mayor Cyril Xaba cast his vote at Cowies Hill Community Hall in Ward 18.

Meanwhile, the first deputy president of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, Duduzane Zuma completed his voting at Roseland Primary School in Newlands East, Ward 11, under eThekwini Municipality.

Duduzane Zuma has arrived at Roseland Primary School in Newlands East Ward 11 under eThekwini Municipality to cast his vote. https://t.co/bwwFYr3SQU — Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) November 4, 2026

GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille cast her vote at Pinelands Primary School.

ALSO READ: Elections 2026 | Nearly half of approved special voters fail to cast ballots

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa was seen queuing to vote at the Mthatha General Hospital voting station in the Eastern Cape.

African Content Movement leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng, on the other hand, cast his vote at Miri Primary School in Qwaqwa, Free State.

The local government elections determine who will represent residents in municipal councils and ultimately shape the leadership of municipalities responsible for essential services such as water, electricity, sanitation, refuse removal and road maintenance.

While national political leaders have brought attention to the polls, the election is ultimately about local representation and the ability of municipalities to respond to residents’ everyday concerns.

As voting continues, attention will turn to voter turnout, the conduct of the polls and the results that will determine the composition of municipal councils across the country.

ALSO READ: Elections 2026: MKP candidate wants ANC to forfeit Taung special votes over illegal campaigning

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