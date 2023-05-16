[WATCH] The funeral of the late Alex ‘Goldfingers’ Shakoane

The funeral of the late flamboyant long-serving Mamelodi Sundowns public relations officer Alex ‘Goldfingers’ Shakoane will be on Tuesday, where the players, and technical team will bid farewell to the charismatic official.

Shakoane died over a week ago following a short illness and will be mostly remembered for his gold rings and necklaces.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.