News

[WATCH] The funeral of the late Alex ‘Goldfingers’ Shakoane

By Sunday World
Alex Shakoane served Mamelodi Sundowns from its formative years in the 1970s. / @Masandawana

The funeral of the late flamboyant long-serving Mamelodi Sundowns public relations officer Alex ‘Goldfingers’ Shakoane will be on Tuesday, where the players, and technical team will bid farewell to the charismatic official.

Shakoane died over a week ago following a short illness and will be mostly remembered for his gold rings and necklaces.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here. 


Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.