Watch: Thembi Seete still has the ‘moves’ as Tweeps react

By Coceka Magubeni
Thembi Seete

Johannesburg – South African actress, singer, television presenter and model, Thembi Seete has proven to his fans that she still has the moves as she wowed them with her recent dance videos.

The actress has been flooding timelines with the TikTok videos that made a lot of her fans appreciate her craft even more.

With her having been a lead actress as Nina Moloi in the drama series, Zone 14 in 2006 and being a part of Boom Shaka, Seete is the epitome of “aging like fine wine” as she has shown that she has not lost her magic over the years.

Loved for her current role on Gomora as Gladys, Seete won an award with Zolisa Xaluva for Outstanding Onscreen Couple at the Royalty Soapie Awards.

Take a look at how some of her fans reacted to her videos below: 

 

 

 

 

