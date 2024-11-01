Water department develops a climate change response strategy

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing climate change and its impact on water resources and sanitation services across the country.

DWS’s Deputy Director-General, Deborah Mochotlhi, emphasised the significance of urgent measures to adapt to the effects of climate change. She was speaking during a workshop organised by the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC). This was organised in conjunction with the department.

Transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy

“As a crucial part of South Africa’s development agenda, we recognise the urgency of transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. This in line with our constitutional mandate and recent legislative advancements. Including the Climate Change Act of 2024,” Mochotlhi said.

Mochotlhi said the department has developed a comprehensive Climate Change Response Strategy. This outlines proactive measures to mitigate the challenges posed by extreme weather events. These include floods and droughts.

“We are currently implementing adaptation measures in key water management areas. Such as Vaal Orange and Limpopo Olifants. We are utilising insights from recent climate risk and vulnerability assessments,” Mochotlhi said.

Efforts aim to mainstream climate change adaptation into the business plans of water services authorities. In addition, the department is collaborating with various sectors. These include agriculture, and they aim to enhance water use efficiency and resilience.

In 2024, capacity building on risk and vulnerability assessments were done by the department. This was for catchment management areas, water service authorities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs). It was doner as part of the mainstreaming of climate change adaptation measures.

Collaborative work by all stakeholders

Mochotlhi further emphasised the need for collaborative work by key stakeholders in the water and sanitation sector. This to convene measures that address the negative impact of climate change.

“As we confront the realities of climate change, we call on all stakeholders. For us to unite in our efforts to secure water resources and ensure safe sanitation for all South Africans. It is imperative that we act swiftly and decisively. Leveraging on our legislative frameworks and fostering partnerships to address funding and resource needs,” Mochotlhi said.

The workshop, held in Pretoria this week, aimed to unpack South Africa’s critical need for climate adaptation readiness. This pertains to the water sector as part of the country’s broader Just Transition Strategy.

Water and Sanitation Sector Policy on Climate Change

The workshop was attended by senior government representatives from various departments. They included Human Settlement; Fisheries and Forestry and the Environment. As well as Agriculture and National Treasury.

The department has obligations towards responding to climate change within the water and sanitation sector. These are outlined in the Water and Sanitation Sector Policy on Climate Change. The policy is mandated by National Policies, and Regional and International Policy Frameworks. Both which South Africa is a signatory to.

SAnews.gov.za

