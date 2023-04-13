Water entity moves to clarify CEO’s unceremonious resignation

The embattled KwaZulu-Natal-based water entity Mhlathuze Water has sought to convene a press briefing following the sudden resignation of its interim CEO Dr Simo Lushaba.

Speculation swirled this week that Lushaba cited safety concerns when he tendered his resignation unceremoniously.

Sunday World understands that Lushaba, who was appointed to the role in 2022, had raised concerns over his life after members of a local business forum allegedly stormed the entity’s offices in Richards Bay and demanded a lucrative security tender be reinstated.

The heavily armed business forum members are said to have held the workers hostage.

The business formation, known as Amadelangokubona, employ hostile tactics to demand lucrative government and municipal contracts.

Siyabonga Maphumulo, spokesperson for Mhlathuze Water, said the outgoing CEO and board chairperson Thabi Shangethere will use the media conference to clarify inaccuracies in the allegations made.

“The impending departure of Dr Lushaba from Mhlathuze Water has over the [past] few days been a subject of much interest, at times lending itself to unfounded speculation and rumour-mongering,” said Maphumulo.

“It is for this reason that the board chairperson and the interim chief executive wish to address the media to clarify the circumstances around Dr Lushaba’s imminent departure.”

The Mhlathuze Water has over the years faced internal squabbles that have led to the sacking of former CEO Mthokozisi Duze and chief financial officer Babongile Mnyandu on allegations that they had willingly and knowingly siphoned money from the entity.

Duze and Mnyandu are accused of working in cahoots with service providers to loot the water utility, leading to millions of rands being lost to fraudulent activities.

The pair and other employees are currently facing a plethora of charges after they were implicated in a forensic audit ordered by the board to conduct financial affairs of the entity.

