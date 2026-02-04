Water flows back to taps after Rand Water disruptions in Midrand

Rand Water says parts of Gauteng are still experiencing a slow recovery in water supply following recent disruptions that began over a week ago.

This is despite the bulk water utility’s systems now operating at full pumping capacity.

The utility stated that Midrand has a longstanding issue of high water consumption, driven by rapid growth in both formal and informal settlements.

In an update issued this week, Rand Water confirmed that its infrastructure has fully recovered from earlier challenges and is currently producing about 5 000-million litres of water per day.

However, sustained high levels of consumption, particularly in major metropolitan areas, are placing severe strain on the system.

The utility reports that the three Gauteng metros, Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, consume 77% of daily water production.

Rand Water expressed particular concern over continued high usage in Johannesburg and Tshwane, warning that this demand is forcing the utility to overstretch its assets to maintain supply.

Disruptions follow power outage

“The effects of the strain are being felt most acutely in Midrand, parts of Tshwane including Laudium and Attridgeville, as well as Thembisa in Ekurhuleni.

“While water supply interruptions in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni are now minimal, Midrand continues to experience more significant disruptions following a recent power outage,” said the utility.

Rand Water said it is working closely with the affected metros to address the challenges.

Although recovery is underway in all affected areas, Rand Water cautioned that persistently high consumption is slowing the process, underscoring the need for responsible water use as the system stabilises.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Water has acknowledged the problem and has begun upgrading infrastructure in the area to boost supply capacity.

In January, residents in parts of Soweto and Roodepoort Deep spent days without water, as Rand Water conducted its planned maintenance on the Eikenhof system.

READ MORE: Water slowly returns to parts of Joburg after Rand Water maintenance ends early

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content