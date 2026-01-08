Water slowly returns to parts of Joburg after Rand Water maintenance ends early

Residents in parts of Soweto and Roodepoort Deep began seeing a gradual return of water on Wednesday afternoon after Rand Water completed its planned maintenance on the Eikenhof system ahead of schedule.

According to a Johannesburg Water update, the critical work affecting parts of Soweto and Roodepoort Deep had been concluded, allowing for the controlled restoration of supply.

“Rand Water has advised that the planned maintenance on the Eikenhof system, which affected some parts of Soweto and Roodepoort Deep, has been successfully completed ahead of the scheduled time,” Johannesburg Water said.

Restoration a gradual process

The utility cautioned, however, that water would not return to all households at once. This as the system must be stabilised carefully to prevent pipe bursts and pressure-related damage.

“Water supply is being restored gradually. Pipelines are charging at a controlled pace to stabilise pressure across the network,” the entity said.

According to Johannesburg Water, the city’s water systems are now in a recovery phase following the completion of the maintenance work. Areas that receive water directly from bulk pipelines are expected to benefit first. While communities supplied via reservoirs may need to wait longer.

Restoration delayed in other areas

“Following the completion of the maintenance work, affected systems are currently in a gradual mode of recovery,” it said.

“Direct-fed areas are expected to recover first. Other areas supplied via reservoirs may take between three to five days to fully normalise.”

The utility said it is continuing to monitor system levels closely. And it will intervene where possible to speed up recovery in hard-hit areas.

“Johannesburg Water continues to monitor system levels and performance. And we may apply configuration changes to boost the systems where applicable,” it said.

In the meantime, alternative water provision remains in place for residents still without supply.

Alternative water supply to continue

“Alternative water supply will continue to be provided to affected communities until normal water supply is fully restored,” Johannesburg Water said, adding that the system is being monitored “to ensure stability and safe operation” during the recovery period.

Johannesburg Water also appealed to residents in areas where water has already returned to act responsibly. It warned that excessive use could slow down the broader recovery.

“Customers in unaffected areas are encouraged to use water sparingly to support system recovery,” it said.

This week, City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero assured residents that recovery after maintenance would take about seven days, calling for patience.

