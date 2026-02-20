Water supply stabilised says Deputy President Paul Mashatile

According to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Gauteng residents are out of the troubled waters.

He said government interventions have helped stabilise water supply challenges in parts of the city. Systems are now pumping water to residents after weeks of strain.

Speaking during a site visit to a major reservoir project in Midrand on Friday, Mashatile said January and February had presented serious water supply challenges, prompting coordinated interventions across spheres of government.

Still a long journey ahead

“In my discussion with the premier and the mayor this morning, we agreed that we are out of troubled waters for now. We are out of the woods, although it is still a long journey ahead,” he said.

Mashatile emphasised that water provision is a whole-of-government responsibility. It’s not the burden of a single office or sphere of government.

“We don’t want a situation where we say ‘this is the problem of the mayor or the premier’. It is the responsibility of the whole of government. We combine our resources to address the challenges our citizens are facing.”

As chair of the national Water Task Team, Mashatile said President Cyril Ramaphosa has mandated him to visit provinces across the country to assess and address water challenges.

Meanwhile, city of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero spoke on the city’s intervention. He said the metro has budgeted R1.7-billion in capital expenditure for water infrastructure. The funds specifically allocated to Johannesburg Water.

R1.7bn for water infrastructure

“We budget annually as a city for capital expenditure. This year, R1.7-billion has been allocated to Johannesburg Water for infrastructure upgrades,” Morero said.

The mayor acknowledged cash flow constraints that have affected contractor payments.

“Because of cash flow issues, we have not always been able to pay contractors on time. However, the administration will honour its monthly commitments going forward.”

Morero added that the city is working with National Treasury to strengthen service entities and ring-fence revenue for reinvestment into infrastructure.

He confirmed that work at the Brixton reservoir, which had stalled, has resumed. The system is expected to be running smoothly by March 15, 2026.

Democratic Alliance Ward 112 [Midrand] councillor Lerato Mphefo said it is too soon to promise a stabilised water supply.

“Considering how the past weeks were on the residents, schools and businesses? I do not think one can safely say it is over. Especially because Rand Water does not communicate. How is opening a new reservoir going to help because the same Rand Water is struggling to supply the reservoirs that already exist,” she said.

Midrand, Melville, Westdene, Parktown West and Emmerentia were among areas that were heavily affected by the water crisis.

