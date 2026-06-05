‘We actually asked SIU to investigate controversial UIF training tender,’ says PSIRA

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) says it was the one that approached the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate a controversial UIF-funded training programme before President Cyril Ramaphosa officially signed a proclamation authorising the probe.

This was revealed by PSIRA spokesperson Bonang Kleinbooi following Thursday’s announcement that the SIU would investigate alleged maladministration, corruption and irregular expenditure linked to a training programme involving 7 071 learners across South Africa.

“The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) notes the proclamation issued in respect of the matter and welcomes the investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU),” said Kleinbooi on Friday.

“The Authority had previously written to the SIU requesting an investigation into the service provider and assistance with the recovery of funds, and commits to cooperating fully with the process to ensure accountability and transparency.”

PSIRA caught whiff of wrongdoing

The explosive revelation suggests that the regulatory authority itself had concerns about the handling of the controversial programme, which was funded through the UIF.

The investigation centres on tender UIF/04/2019, which involved Election Observer Training, End-User Computing Training and “PSIRA Grade E to C” security training for thousands of learners across all nine provinces.

President Ramaphosa’s proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate whether procurement and payments linked to the programme were conducted in a manner that was “fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective”.

The SIU will also probe allegations of maladministration, irregular expenditure, unlawful transactions involving state property and possible improper conduct by officials, employees and service providers.

Efforts to recover money

Kleinbooi confirmed that efforts to recover money linked to the programme are already underway.

“It should further be noted that processes relating to the recovery of funds are currently the subject of ongoing arbitration proceedings and may be supported by the intervention of the SIU,” he said.

PSIRA also confirmed that disciplinary action has already been instituted against officials linked to the programme.

“There are also disciplinary proceedings underway against staff members who were involved in the training programme,” said Kleinbooi.

However, the authority declined to disclose further details about the staff members or service providers involved, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing processes.

“In the interest of preserving the integrity of these processes, it would be inappropriate to comment further on specific details at this stage, as the Authority considers it appropriate to allow the relevant processes to unfold,” said Kleinbooi.

The SIU investigation stretches from January 1, 2019 until June 3, 2026, but investigators are also authorised to pursue related matters linked to the same contracts, entities or individuals if further evidence emerges.

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