‘We are dealing with violent cold-blooded criminals’

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has framed the recent increase in fatal police shootings as a tragic but necessary consequence of officers confronting an exceptionally violent criminal element.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said that officers are routinely confronting historically dangerous and ruthless criminals.

“There is no violent police culture; if any, it’s the criminals who seem to have adopted a violent approach when confronted by police officers,” Mathe stated. She characterised recent fatalities as a tragic but inevitable outcome of officers defending themselves and the public. “We are dealing with cold-blooded, ruthless criminals,” she added.

Mathe underscored the severe operational risks officers face, framing the use of force as a matter of survival. “In one shootout incident, at least ten police officers are involved, meaning that if suspects have their way, the South African Police Service can easily lose ten police officers,” she said.

She argued that the number of suspects killed should be measured against the attempted murders of police officers.

Defending police conduct, the spokesperson insisted that all actions are bound by strict legal frameworks. “Police officials are required to act in accordance with the law at all times,” she said, detailing the legal basis for the use of force. She cited Section 49 of the Criminal Procedure Act and Section 13 of the SAPS Act, which stipulate that only the minimum force necessary, reasonable, and proportional in the circumstances may be used.

“Police will continue to uphold and enforce the law without fear or favour, and if they are confronted with danger, they will respond with a proportional force,” Mathe stated.

She emphasised that regular firearms training is mandated to ensure competency and that officers, like any citizen, have the legal right to protect themselves or others.

“Therefore, if a police official is attacked by a suspect… and his or her life or bodily integrity is threatened, a police officer may act to protect himself or herself to ward off the attack.”

Her message to suspects is unambiguous: “cooperate or face the consequences”.

“Police will continue to clearly announce their presence… Those who respect the law will be arrested and have their day in court, but those who challenge the authority of the state will be met with the wrath of the law.”

Mathe pointed to Ipid as a critical mechanism for ensuring accountability. “The mandate of Ipid to investigate deaths as a result of police action ensures that an objective and impartial investigation is conducted,” she noted. She explained that only if Ipid’s investigation presents a case to the National Prosecuting Authority, and the NPA is satisfied that the member’s conduct was unlawful, will a prosecution follow.

“The fact that there has been an increase in such cases must be considered against the level of violence and the fact that suspects will not hesitate to attack police officials when they are cornered.”