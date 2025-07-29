‘We awarded the tender to our former employee,’ – eThekwini municipality confesses

The eThekwini municipality has finally admitted after weeks of secrecy and what critics are calling a blatant cover-up that a controversial R3.6-million tender was handed to a company owned by a former employee.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana, who repeatedly refused to disclose the beneficiary’s name, was cornered on Friday, July 25, and forced to confirm that the lucrative contract went to Mabenya Sport Consultant, owned by ex-staffer Lebo Benya.

This admission comes two months after Sunday World first questioned Sisilana about the deal. However, she stonewalled this publication and conceal the company’s identity.

Ex-employee resigned 9 years ago

“Benya was previously employed by the municipality. She served in the Sports and Recreation Development and she resigned nine years ago,” Sisilana said.

Despite the deepening controversy and mounting conflict-of-interest concerns, Sisilana has defended the decision. She insisted that there is “nothing wrong” with awarding multimillion-rand tenders to former municipal employees.

“There is no provision in South African law that prohibits a former municipal employee, who resigned nine years ago, from bidding for government tenders. The municipality… adheres to the principles of fair, transparent, and competitive procurement.

Municipality defends tender

“Unless there is a demonstrable direct conflict of interest, prior employment with the municipality over a period of nine years does not disqualify a bidder from participating in tenders,” Sisilana said.

She maintained that the tender was publicly advertised.

“The tendering process was publicly advertised on the municipality’s Supplier Self-Service tendering portal. Nine companies submitted bids for the contract,” she said.

However, Sisilana’s claim is contradicted by their own motivation.

“The team had a limited amount of time to follow the full procurement process for a capable service provider to coordinate and manage the PVA. This… is an essential requirement for hosting the Nedbank Cup Final.

Time constraints

“Furthermore, we won’t be able to request three quotations. In the hosting of the Salga [SA Local Government Association] Games 2024, that process was followed. And only the recommended service provider was the most responsive with the lowest quote. And [they] provided the quality of similar infrastructure required.

“Due to time constraints and confidence in the suggested service provider’s ability to deliver an impactful program that will limit soccer fans to the MMS precinct on the Match Day. The head PRC, in collaboration with the head stadia and facilities unit (sic), worked with the recommended service provider recently, wherein a successful Salga game, which took place at the same venues identified by PVA, was well executed through the proposed service provider.”

No proof of advert

Sisilana was requested to provide the advert as proof of her claim. But by the time of publishing, she had yet to produce it.

“The Marketing and Communications team will share it as soon as it is received from SCM. Bear in mind that they have other tasks that they are dealing with,” said Sisilana.

The explosive revelation has sparked public outrage. There are growing calls for a full-scale independent investigation. Many see as yet another case of tender corruption and abuse of public funds.

