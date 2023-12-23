‘We have failed Zahara as South Africans’ – Ringo Madlingozi

EFF MP and legendary Afro-pop musician Ringo Madlingozi lambasted South Africans for “failing to protect, respect, and love” Zahara. He said this at the late multi-award winning Afro-soul musician as he paid tribute to her at her funeral on Saturday.

Plight of local artists

Zahara’s funeral was held at the East London International Convention Centre. Madlingozi took to the podium dressed in all black and wore dark shades. He said South Africans do not value their local artists.

“We have failed Zahara as South Africans. We have failed to protect Zahara because we do not love each other. We respect other people from other countries but here at home [South Africa] we do not respect and love each other. Zahara gave us beautiful music, healing music.

“I will always love you [Zahara]. We have failed Zahara, that is the truth. We never realised the star in her. We should have protected her better than we did,” said Madlingozi, while holding back the tears.

Madlingozi then burst into song and sang Zahara’s hit song Loliwe.

Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, died at Olievedale Netcare Hospital in Johannesburg on December 11. She was 36.

Allegations of foul play

Before and after her death, allegations that the Umthwalo hitmaker suffered from liver-related complications and pre-diabetes had been doing the rounds.

Media reports alleged that she died of liver complications. However, her brother, Junior Mkutukana, has opened an inquest docket at the Roodepoort police station. This after suspecting that she was poisoned by her enemies.

High guests

Those at Zahara’s funeral included high-profile people such as minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng department of health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, music legend and member of Kwaito group Trompies Eugene Mthethwa, EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, and ANC Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza.

Nciza, who also spoke at the funeral as a representative of TS Records, said Zahara’s music was spiritual and healing to the public.

“She was a wonderful talent and something extraordinary. She was a healer and a special musician. When she dropped her first album in 2011 as an unknown artist, she sold 100 000 copies in a space of two weeks. It was a spiritual album and people were buying it for their houses and cars… Zahara wanted to heal people’s hearts and she did that. She was not just a musician to me. Most people believe my [musical] relationship with her was just a transactional issue. But she was my younger sister, [my] kid, and we loved each other till the last day,” said Nciza.

Huge industry loss

President of the South African Music Industry Council (Samic) Vusi Leeuw said Zahara’s death is a huge loss for the South African music industry.

Samic is a body that represents musicians, record labels and music managers, just to mention a few.

“This is also a huge loss for the African continent. Zahara carried our [South African] Ubuntu, flag and the spirit of black consciousness globally. She was an ambassador of our country and continent. She followed in the footsteps of Miriam Makeba and Brenda Fassie…,” said Leeuw.

