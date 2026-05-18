‘We have strong evidence against Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni and co-accused’: SAPS

Mpumalanga police have insisted that they still have a “strong case” against taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his co-accused despite the dramatic collapse of the extortion and money laundering case in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The reassurance from the SA Police Service (SAPS) comes hours after the matter was struck off the roll following the failure of the state prosecutor to appear in court for the continuation of the accuseds’ bail application.

The prosecutor’s absence triggered courtroom drama that ended with the magistrate authorising a warrant of arrest against him and later convicting him of contempt of court.

However, Mpumalanga police moved swiftly on Monday evening to reassure the public that investigators still stood firmly behind the case.

“Mpumalanga Police believes that there is still a strong case against the four suspects in the Kwaggafontein extortion matter despite what has transpired in court today,” said police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo.

“The SAPS has noted that the matter was struck off the court roll after the prosecutor failed to appear in court.”

Police investigation not weakened

Masondo stressed that the collapse of proceedings did not weaken the police investigation itself.

“The SAPS Mpumalanga organised crime unit maintains that it still has a strong case despite the latest developments,” he said.

“The organised crime investigation was conducted; hence, all four suspects were arrested, and the case was initially enrolled, then the bail application process initiated.”

Police also pushed back against reports suggesting that investigators themselves had failed to attend court.

“It should also be noted that reports alleging that SAPS investigating officers were not present in court are false. The investigating team arrived in court at 08:45 this morning,” Masondo said.

He further insisted that evidence collected during the investigation remained secure despite the legal setback suffered by the prosecution team.

“Strong evidence against the suspects with regard to the matter remains intact,” he said.

Allegations of money laundering

The case involves Sibanyoni and his co-accused, who face allegations of extortion and money laundering linked to claims that they forced a businessman to pay more than R2.2-million in “protection fees” while threatening to shut down his business operations.

The matter has attracted national attention because of Sibanyoni’s repeated mention during the Madlanga commission hearings probing alleged organised crime networks and links between taxi figures and law enforcement officials.

The National Prosecuting Authority has since confirmed that the prosecutor involved will be suspended pending disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, police said engagements with the NPA regarding the possible re-enrollment of the case were continuing.

“The SAPS will continue with engagement with the National Prosecuting Authority regarding the case,” said Masondo.

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