We must all help combat illegal immigration  

I disagree with the notion that South Africans no longer want black foreign nationals. As an ordinary South African born and raised in Alexandra, I believe we should welcome everyone, regardless of race or nationality.

However, for government administration purposes, I think it’s essential that everyone -– black, yellow or white – be registered when entering or leaving this country.

Those who wish to work, become residents or citizens of South Africa should go through proper home affairs processes and obtain the -necessary authorisations.

My background is rooted in Alexandra, where I was born to a Zimbabwean father, from Plumtree, Jackson Ngoya Moyo, who arrived in South Africa in 1936.

He was influenced by the poli-tics of liberation struggle leader Joshua Nkomo and was later introduced to the ANC in South Africa by his countryman born in Zimbabwe the ANC treasurer-general Thomas Nkobi.

My father lived in Sophiatown and Alexandra, where we coexisted with people from various backgrounds, Mozambicans, Malawians, Batswana, Basotho, Swazis, coloureds, Indians and whites.

My mother is a South African from the Xaba family, related to the Radebe, Dhlamini and Mthimkhulu clans.

I was involved in the struggle against apartheid and later worked at the ANC headquarters, Shell House, after the organisation was unbanned.

My cousin Dan Moyo was imprisoned on Robben Island, and his elder brother Koki was part of MK special operations, and later became a Lt-Col in the Presidential Protection Unit and was Madiba’s bodyguard since 1991. He continued to serve in the armed forces for about 30 years.

Our uncle Jayson Moyo in Zapu and Joe Modise of the MK were responsible for the unity of MK and Zipra to fight side by side against Ian Smith and apartheid armed forces in Wankie and Sipholile in Zimbabwe.

Alexandra has a rich history of intergenerational growth, with children of foreign nationals interconnected with Southern Africans.

While acknowledging colonial borders, I believe we should embrace ubuntu and treat each other with kindness and respect across our nationalities.

However, the issue of illegal immigration and undocumented immigrants should be addressed to bring order and focus on growing Africa together.

I totally agree that the government must be hard on foreign illegals and clean up corruption in the Department of Home Affairs.

As South Africans, we must begin to take the eradication of any corruption seriously and assist our government in this regard.

I want to counter the harmful narrative that African nationals are to be feared and hated.

Not all foreigners are unauthorised to be in this country, and many contribute positively to our society.

Let’s work towards a more balanced perspective, recognising the complexity of migration and the value of our diversity.

