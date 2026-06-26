We reveal ‘interference’ NYDA chair refused to tell parly

Embattled National Youth Development Agency executive chairperson, Dr Sunshine Myende, this week told parliament’s joint Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) and portfolio committee on youth that among the problems that besieged the youth empowerment entity was “a lot of interference” from outside.

However, when pushed by Scopa chair Songezo Zibi to reveal who was interfering and how, she protested and eventually managed to get away without giving the answer.

‘No qualms’

But during her protestation, she dropped hints when she said, “We have written letters to the relevant authorities raising some of the issues.”

The Sunday World can reveal that one of the people she was referring to was seated right next to her and was probably the reason she got cold feet during the heated meeting, and that is none other than youth deputy minister Steve Letsike.

This publication has seen a letter that Myende dispatched to Letsike at the end of May, complaining about the deputy minister’s alleged interference and telling her where to get off.

“Please be advised that the NYDA board has no qualms about having a meeting with the deputy minister in relation to NYDA-related matters. However, governance processes are imperative in line with the principles of good governance and the engagements of the NYDA board, and the executive authority should be in line with the prescripts of adopted policies and legislation,” Myende wrote to Letsike, copying her ally, minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

“It is our earnest request that the deputy minister liaises with the minister on the matter presented in the letter referred to, and the meeting request is initiated following the line of reporting.”

Her letter followed one that was sent by Letsike to her and NYDA board deputy executive chair Bonga Makhanya wherein the deputy minister sought a briefing on the now controversial sourcing of forensic investigation services to unmask whistleblowers within the entity.

Concern over measures to find whistleblowers

Letsike had expressed concern over potential governance, legal, and reputational implications arising from the extraordinary measures the NYDA had taken to find the identities of whistleblowers within the agency.

The joint committee on Wednesday unanimously echoed her concerns when it slammed the NYDA top brass for going to such lengths as formally investigating whistleblowers.

“I write to request an urgent virtual meeting with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Board regarding recent media allegations pertaining to the reported appointment of forensic services to investigate alleged information leaks from within the agency,” Letsike wrote to Myende on May 28.

Serious allegations

“Given the seriousness of the allegations and the potential governance, legal, and reputational implications arising therefrom, it is important that the ministry receive a briefing directly from the board on the matter.”

Instead of seeing this intervention for what it was, an attempt to help, Myende reacted by sending Letsike packing, as she viewed this as interference.

In classic NYDA chaotic fashion, Myende’s deputy, Makhanya, had responded to Letsike separately, distancing himself from Myende’s response alleging interference and overreach on the part of the deputy minister.

“Your correspondence was tabled at the Board meeting held on 29 May 2026 for consideration and deliberation. The matter was scheduled for discussion alongside other agenda items, with the intention that the Board would engage, deliberate, and reach a collective determination,” Makhanya wrote to Letsike.

“However, before the item could be taken, the Executive Chairperson, Dr Sunshine Myende, adjourned the meeting abruptly while proceedings were still underway and prior to the conclusion of the agenda.

‘Have not seen contents of said correspondence’

“Accordingly, I confirm that I have not seen the contents of the said correspondence (to you), and in the absence of Board consideration and resolution, I am unable to associate myself with, or accept responsibility for, any position or conclusion contained therein.”

At the joint committee meeting. Myende was not so brave before when she was pressed to say who were the people interfering and how.

“You said there is a lot of interference; who is interfering, and how are they interfering?” Zibi asked her.

“Its allegations. I have sent a letter to the minister on this thing. I do not want to come into the public domain and say names of people while they have not done those particular things,” she responded in protest.

Zibi was not buying her story, and a back and forth between the two led to nowhere.

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