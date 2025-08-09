‘We will not rest until Moyo is behind bars’ – Firoz Cachalia, on latest cop killings

Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia has vowed that law enforcement “will not rest” until the fugitive accused of killing two detectives in Gauteng is back behind bars.

According to earlier police reports, the detectives were transporting awaiting trial prisoner Jabulani Moyo, a Zimbabwean national, from court on Friday morning on the West Rand, when they were gunned down near a BP garage in the Roodepoort CBD.

The Sergeant died at the scene, while the Warrant Officer succumbed to his injuries at Milpark Hospital.

Both their full names will be released upon confirmation with the police.

Police said Moyo fled in the officers’ marked state vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Horizon, Roodepoort. Both their service firearms and the officers’ cellphones are still missing.

Condolences to the families

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen detectives. Their sacrifice in the line of duty is a stark reminder of the daily dangers faced by our police officers as they work to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety of all South Africans,” said Cachalia. “We owe them — and every officer who puts on the blue uniform — a debt of gratitude that words alone cannot fully express.”

While condemning the killings, Cachalia confirmed that National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola had “deployed maximum resources to track down and apprehend the suspect.”

“We condemn the brazen act of violence in the strongest possible terms. An attack on the police is an attack on the state. We will not rest until Jabulani Moyo is behind bars,” he said. “To the men and women in blue: we stand with you. We mourn with you. And we will continue to support you as you carry out your vital work on behalf of our nation.”

The minister urged the public to assist in the manhunt.

“We urge the public to come forward with information on the whereabouts of Jabulani Moyo immediately. No detail is too small, and your assistance could be critical in ensuring that justice is served,” he said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App.