‘We won’t be intimidated,’ says Madlanga commission after handing in report to president

As President Cyril Ramaphosa studies the interim report of the Madlanga commission, the inquiry itself has drawn a hard line in the sand against intimidation.

Ramaphosa formally received the report from the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System on Wednesday.

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga is leading the inquiry, established in July, following allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The handover comes after the recent killing of one of the commission’s witnesses, which has shaken the nation.

Witness D killed outside his home

Marius van der Merwe, who was known as Witness D, was gunned down outside his Brakpan home in the East Rand over a week ago.

His death, which is widely believed to be linked to the commission’s work, was considered a clear warning from shadowy criminal forces determined to avoid exposure.

But the warning failed. According to commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels, the murder marked a defining moment.

Michaels said the commission will not be intimidated and will continue its work, no matter the risks.

The killing doesn’t seem to have silenced the witnesses. The commission has confirmed that more individuals have since stepped forward, prepared to testify despite the risks involved.

Since hearings began in September, the Madlanga commission has heard evidence from 37 witnesses over 45 days.

The testimonies have painted a disturbing picture of alleged corruption, political manipulation, and organised criminal influence within institutions meant to protect the public.

More witnesses yet to testify

The scale of the work is already massive. More than 8 000 pages of transcripts and 120 bundles of documentary evidence sit on record, with dozens of witnesses still expected to testify when hearings resume in 2026.

Ramaphosa has welcomed the interim report and indicated that he expects the commission to act decisively where criminal conduct is uncovered, including referring matters for prosecution.

It is a signal that the inquiry is not simply about uncovering facts but about consequences. However, the report will not be made public until it is finalised.

While the commission is in recess over the festive season, its investigators, evidence leaders, and support staff will continue working behind the scenes.

Public hearings are set to resume in January, with what insiders say could be some of the most explosive testimonies still to come.

