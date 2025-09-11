‘We’ll switch off other areas to ensure you get water supply’: Dada Morero to residents

City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero met with frustrated Westbury, Newlands and Coronationville residents on Thursday to address ongoing water supply issues in the area.

This was after the community had raised concerns about the lack of water for weeks. They picketed and closed off roads.

Speaking to residents inside a local hall in Newlands, Morero attributed the water shortage to critically low water levels.

“Until we get the levels high, there is not much that can be done by way of interventions,” he said.

“So, what we are going to do is to switch off all the other areas to try and get your levels high so that the water can be supplied this side.”

7-day turnaround time

Morero said there was a plan to restore a full water supply within seven days, with immediate interventions to quicken the process.

“I must explain this so that you don’t get confused. To get the levels high, it means we need another seven days, but we are saying to you over and above that we are going to try in the next two days to switch off other areas at night to reduce the seven days,” Morero explained.

To provide temporary relief, the city committed to deploying 15 water tankers to the affected areas. However, this announcement was met with dissatisfaction from residents, who shouted in protest.

Morero urged the residents to have a constructive dialogue.

“No. Let us have a meeting at the right time and then … make a point and propose a solution. I am giving you what we and Joburg Water have discussed and what solutions we have found.”

Morero acknowledged deeper systemic issues, noting that the water infrastructure has been severely damaged and requires extensive refurbishment.

“We have since, as the City of Johannesburg, put aside a budget of R800 million focusing on this area so that we resolve once and for all the water challenges in your area,” he said.

Westbury, along with Westdene and Ivory Park, is among the areas hardest hit by the ongoing water crisis.

Cat and mouse game

Local residents expressed growing frustration, comparing the situation to a “cat and mouse game” between communities and authorities.

One resident said the mayor was called to cover the tracks of those looting money.

“I feel spiritually down because it is unnecessary sometimes to bring all the law enforcement officers to intervene on a crisis that is caused by people who know what they are supposed to do. During the Covid-19 pandemic, authorities knew that they had to bring tanks in all the areas, but now they do not care.

He further argued that those in power live in areas where they have water and their children are going to school and everything is fine, while the affected communities lack even basic necessities.

No water to flush

“We do not have water to flush; there are no bushes for us to do the cat method.”

He said they don’t know who to trust. “They call the mayors and everyone so that they can be covered in their looting. We need water to survive.”

Another resident echoed the sentiment. She said the deployment of 15 water trucks for seven days falls far short for the areas that do not have water. “How many other areas in Joburg need to start burning tyres and going on the streets and screaming? This is a widespread issue.” She accused the City of Johannesburg of financial mismanagement. “Stop taking money away from the Joburg Water account. When you talk of R8-million, it’s not good enough that it is only R8-million on paper and nothing in the bank. Mayor, with these promises, are you prepared to resign if you don’t meet your commitments?”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content