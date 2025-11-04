‘We’re forced out of Queen Nandi show’, Mawuzole Mlombi’s cousin break silence

Reality star and man of the cloth Mawuzole Mlombi’s cousin, Akhona Slange, has revealed why he chose to withdraw from the reality TV show Queen Nandi.

Akhona explained that the production effectively came to a halt after Queen Nandi expelled him and his family from her home, leaving the production team with no reason to continue filming.

The incident took place during episode 10, where Queen Nandi confronted her in-laws, including Mantombi Slange and Akhona, in a heated exchange that saw her throwing a kettle of water.

The episode drew public criticism, with viewers calling for the cancellation of the show.

Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s director of local entertainment, assured Sunday World that the Mlombi family was receiving professional support.

“Mzansi Magic acknowledges the complaints regarding Episode 10 of Nandi and The Rev. The episode portrays a real and complex family dynamic, and we understand some content may have been distressing.

“Gender-based violence remains a serious issue in South Africa, and we were mindful of the sensitivities involved.

“The family is receiving professional support, safeguarding protocols were followed, and we remain committed to responsible storytelling,” said Adonisi.

Following the episode, Queen Nandi posted a video on Facebook verbally attacking Mantombi and Akhona.

“Mantombi and Akhona, come closer. When you go around gossiping about me, don’t forget to tell people how you mistreated Mawuzole, reminding him that he is an outsider,” she said in the clip.

Reasons for halting production

Episode 11, which aired on October 2, featured a disclaimer from Mzansi Magic announcing that Mantombi and Akhona had decided not to continue filming.

Akhona has since refuted Queen Nandi’s claims, explaining his reasons for halting production.

“I can confirm that I stopped filming because there was no point in continuing after being chased out.

“Our goal was to support Mawuzole and have a meaningful discussion with Nandi and her family, but we were forced out before that could happen,” he said.

“Nandi is a pathological liar and portrays herself as the victim. People may think she is acting, but this is her true character.

“Even her parents are not correcting her behaviour, which makes it very difficult for Mawuzole. As a family, we are deeply concerned about Mawuzole.

“We’ve tried to help him exit this situation, but it’s complicated, especially with the kids involved,” he said.

Primary caregiver

Akhona further revealed that Mawuzole has become the primary caregiver for the children.

“His biggest concern is who will look after the kids if he leaves. Currently, Mawuzole and Lizalise are caring for them, and he fears leaving Lizalise alone. It’s a painful situation to watch.

“We want to help, but we feel powerless. Since neither of them is working, we also provide financial support to ensure the children are cared for.

“Despite this, we continue to receive insults from Nandi. I also want to clarify that Nandi never raised me.

“Even if she had wanted to, she couldn’t have, as she is ten years older than me. It’s also untrue that Mawuzole was insulted or called an outsider; she is lying,” he said.

Attempts to reach Queen Nandi for comment were unsuccessful. Mawuzole redirected all queries to Mzansi Magic, which had not responded by the time of publication.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content