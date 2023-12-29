We’re proud of our stations’ handling of Song of the Year – SABC

The SABC is standing behind its radio stations across the country amid the Song of the Year submission controversies.

In two days’ time, top songs from each of the public broadcaster’s radio stations will be crowned Song of the Year and played on the stations come Sunday midnight.

With just a few hours to go before the channels close their voting lines, there are still listeners who are accusing the SABC radio stations of favouritism and side-lining some of the popular songs.

In two statements released this week, the SABC emphasized its support for its stations and acknowledged that arising issues have been dealt with through necessary channels.

Sidelining Master KG’s hit song

On Wednesday, Sunday World reported that Phala Phala FM in Limpopo has been accused of sidelining internationally acclaimed muso Master KG’s hit Keneilwe for Song of the Year submissions despite it being one of the most popular songs in the country at the moment.

This after artists in Limpopo threatened to boycott the radio station if the matter was not addressed.

In a response sent to Sunday World, the broadcaster said it was made aware of an engagement between Phala Phala FM and Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM ) about Master KG’s song.

Mmoni Seapolelo, SABC acting group executive: corporate affairs and marketing, said: “Phala Phala FM management is not aware of any threats by LAM to boycott the station due to the criteria used for the selection of the songs for the Song of the Year campaign.

“Management can only confirm that LAM was engaged by the station to provide clarity on the criteria used for the song selection, and the matter was resolved.”

In another statement released on Thursday, the broadcaster noted with concern “the continued pattern of trying to disrupt and devalue some of the campaigns”.

Campaign subject to stringent criteria

This after some artists and listeners of Ukhozi FM complained about the KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station’s Song of the Year (submissions).

“SABC radio management is proud of Ukhozi FM’s ability to push through the obstacles and always deliver a successful campaign that not only builds audiences but secures revenue for the corporation,” the broadcaster stated.

“The SABC would like to assure the public and relevant stakeholders that the Song of the Year campaigns on all the participating radio stations are subject to stringent criteria.

“Processes and sound measures have been put in place for the counting of the votes and announcement of the winners.

“Ukhozi FM is no exception and has complied with all SABC governance processes.”

