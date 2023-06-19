Westbury gun violence claims life of aspiring songstress, 12

The dream of becoming a singer and superstar for 12-year-old Jaan Fourie faded before her eyes when she was gunned down, becoming yet another victim of the senseless gun violence that has gripped the Westbury township in Johannesburg.

Fourie, from Westbury in Johannesburg, was slain by unknown people while she was attending a birthday party of a friend on Saturday, June 10.

According to reports, the deceased, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Newclare Primary School, was found lying in the street a few metres away from her home after several gunshots rang out, leaving her with gun wounds in the head and back.

The family of the young girl found her in the street and rushed her to the nearest hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

They revealed that the girl was clear-headed and had plans of moving to Cape Town after high school and pursuing a career in music.

No one has been arrested yet.

This incident follows the to the area by Police Minister Bheki Cele in March.

Cele visited the area after several deadly shootings related to gangs occurred in the area. He deployed specialised officers to combat crime in the area.

