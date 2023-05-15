Western Cape bookkeeper sent to jail for stealing R7.6m

A bookkeeper from George in the Western Cape has been sentenced to eight years in prison for 233 counts of fraud and theft.

Gillian Mary Wileman, who appeared before the George regional court on Friday, stole over R7.6-million from a company she worked for between 2016 and 2022.

According to police spokesperson Zinzi Hani, the 56-year-old was employed as a bookkeeper at Ideal Lighting in George.

“Her duties included the capturing of bank statement transactions and administering payments to creditors and suppliers of Ideal Lighting,” said Hani.

“She had access to the preparation of payments needed to be made from Ideal Lighting to various creditors.

“An investigation made by the Hawks showed that Wileman diverted payments into her account for personal gain, instead of paying the money from the business to the creditors of Ideal Lighting.”

Hani added that a thorough investigation revealed that the accused concealed the movement of the said funds.

“Wileman was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment of which six years is suspended. Effectively, Wileman will serve eight years direct imprisonment.”

