Western Cape construction sector focuses on compliance issues

Growth in the Western Cape’s construction sector reflects massive job creation and focuses on safety and compliance.

This comes after job indicators in the third quarter of 2024 alone show that the province had created another 42 000 construction jobs, as this reflected significant growth in sector capacity and delivery momentum. Even during his state of the province address, the Western Cape premier, Alan Winde, said that 22 000 further new construction jobs were created over the past year, underscoring continued sector growth.

Compliance challenges

Executive director of the Master Builders Association Western Cape, Petra Devereux said: “This level of activity is translating into real compliance challenges. More contractors are entering the market, including from other provinces. While this signals a strong economy, it also raises the risk of non-compliance without consistent oversight.”

As the construction industry is governed by a multi-layered regulatory framework that leaves little room for error, it should be taken into consideration that the impact of non-compliance is significant, particularly in relation to health and safety, labour regulation, and governance on site.

Devereux also said that this also goes beyond compliance within the sector where contractors should be properly registered and graded with the Construction Industry Development Board while holding valid tax compliance status with the South African Revenue Service and meet all labour and safety obligations under the department of employment and labour, including contractors in residential projects who also should be registered with the National Home Builders Registration Council and be compliant with the Building Industry Bargaining Council (BIBC).

“The BIBC is not just a regulatory requirement, it is a cornerstone of fair labour practices and industry stability. For contractors, compliance is essential to operate legally, compete fairly, and deliver projects without disruption,” said Devereux.

Compliance ‘must be maintained daily’

She also stated that compliance is far more than registration, saying that it is a live operational requirement that must be maintained daily in the construction business.

“This includes approved health and safety plans, properly appointed safety officers, ongoing risk assessments, and strict enforcement of PPE protocols. It requires formal employment structures, UIF, compensation for occupational injuries and diseases act registration for worker protection, and adherence to wage and labour legislation. It also demands financial discipline consisting of accurate record-keeping, tax compliance, and sufficient cash flow management to ensure projects are delivered without disruption. Where these systems are absent or inconsistently applied, the risks escalate quickly,” said Devereux.

Based on a series of buildings that collapsed in construction sites in the country, with the latest being a warehouse that killed nine people at Amethyst Business Park in Ormonde in Gauteng, this shows that subcontractor non-compliance can impact the main contractor’s compliance status and contractual liability, increasing legal exposure and overall project risk.

In May 2024, a five storey building in George in the Western Cape collapsed, killing 34 people when they were covered by the heavy concrete slab and rubble and leaving 28 others injured.

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