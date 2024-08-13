Western Cape crime intelligence boss Tiyo fired from SAPS

The head of crime intelligence in the Western Cape Mzwandile Tiyo has been dismissed from the South African Police Services (SAPS).

The chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, welcomed Tiyo’s dismissal.

“The dismissal of Tiyo is tangible proof that misconduct of any form will not be accepted within the service.

“This is the first step in regaining credibility in the eyes of the community. And it will assure the people that SAPS will conduct their work ethically and within the code of conduct,” said Cameron.

Section 34 inquiry into fitness for office

He said the dismissal of Tiyo follows a Section 34 inquiry to establish his fitness to hold office. This following allegations that he lost both a laptop and a firearm. He allegedly used crime intelligence resources to find the people who had stolen them and assaulted them.

“It is unacceptable that a law enforcement officer unilaterally abused state resources to hide their misdeeds.

“The fact that the state assets were stolen at a tavern point to sheer disregard for the office he holds,” said Cameron.

Criminal investigation and prosecution



Cameron called for the completion of the criminal investigation and prosecution. This to ensure that justice is served, and that the rule of law reigns.



“The portfolio committee is steadfast in its belief that one of the first pillars in repositioning the SAPS is the removal of rogue and unethical police officers. Those who negatively impact on the credibility of the police. This is a good start. And we hope many similar actions will follow. They will be taken against other officers who operate outside of the code of conduct and the law.”

